Trump Says China Could Get Tariff Relief If It Approves TikTok Deal

President Donald Trump on Thursday said he would consider a deal for TikTok where China approves the sale of the short video app in exchange for relief from U.S. tariffs on Chinese imports.

Trump said that a deal is close on Tiktok, with multiple investors involved. TikTok faces an April 5 deadline to reach a deal to find a non-Chinese buyer under threat of being banned from the United States.

