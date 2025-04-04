Advertisement

Trump Says China Could Get Tariff Relief If It Approves TikTok Deal

Trump said that a deal is close on Tiktok, with multiple investors involved. TikTok faces an April 5 deadline to reach a deal to find a non-Chinese buyer under threat of being banned from the United States.

Washington:

 President Donald Trump on Thursday said he would consider a deal for TikTok where China approves the sale of the short video app in exchange for relief from U.S. tariffs on Chinese imports.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Donald Trump, China, TikTok
