Trump Recalls Assassination Attempt, Says Bullet 'Felt Like World's Largest Mosquito'

The gunman was shot dead by Secret Service agents.

A video recording of a private phone call between former US President Donald Trump and Robert F. Kennedy Jr. was leaked on social media earlier this week. The clip, which was first shared on X by Bobby Kennedy III, offers a first-person account of how Mr Trump remembers his July 13 assassination attempt. In the video, he revealed that the gunshot injury "felt like the world's largest mosquito," and expressed his shock when he found out that the gunman fired an AR-15. He also recalled his conversation with President Joe Biden after the shooting.

"It was very nice actually. He (Joe Biden) called me, and he said, 'How did you choose to move to the right?'" Mr Trump told RFK Jr. "I said, 'I was just showing a chart, I didn't have to tell him the chart was on all the people pouring into our country," he continued.

Further, Mr Trump went on to say that the gunshot injury "felt like the world's largest mosquito".

Donald Trump was hit in the ear in an apparent assassination attempt by a gunman at a campaign rally today in Pennsylvania on Saturday. The 78-year-old former president was rushed off stage with blood streaked across his face after the shooting, while the shooter and a bystander were killed and two spectators were critically injured.

In an interview with the New York Post, Mr Trump expressed gratitude for his Secret Service detail and called the attempted assassination a day earlier "a very surreal experience." "I'm not supposed to be here, I'm supposed to be dead," he said.

Recounting the incident, Mr Trump added that had he not turned his head slightly to the right to read a chart, he would be dead by now. At that moment, a bullet grazed his ear, tearing off a small piece and splattering blood on his forehead and cheek. Secret Service agents swiftly jumped in, screaming at him to "get down" and tackled him to the ground like "linebackers" before rushing him to a hospital. He even showed off a bruise on his arm from where they grabbed him.

Donald Trump praised the Secret Service for quickly taking down the shooter, who was 130 yards away on a roof. He described the agents' actions as "fantastic" and said they did a great job. He even pointed to his nose to show where they hit the shooter.