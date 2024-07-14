Trump Rally Suspected Shooter Was Outside Venue, Says Local Prosecutor

"Have to figure out how the shooter got there," said Butler County district attorney

The alleged shooter who injured US presidential candidate Donald Trump at a rally in Pennsylvania was outside the event grounds, a local prosecutor said Saturday, adding that the suspect was dead.

"I don't know how he would have gotten to the location where he was, but he was outside the grounds. And I think that's something that we're going to have to figure out how he got there," said Butler County district attorney Richard Goldinger.

He added that one rally attendee had died in the incident, while another was in serious condition in hospital.

