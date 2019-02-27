Donald Trump Predicts 'Awesome' Future For N. Korea If Kim Gives Up Nukes

Trump said the opportunities facing a denuclearised N Korea were "like almost none other in history".

US President Donald Trump touted North Korea's "AWESOME" future if its leader Kim Jong Un, whom he will meet for a high-stakes dinner later Wednesday, agrees to give up his nuclear arsenal.

The Trump tweet, sporting his familiar use of capital letters for emphasis, said the opportunities facing a denuclearised North Korea were "like almost none other in history".

Trump and Kim are due to meet for one-on-one talks, then dinner, in the Vietnamese capital Hanoi, followed by more talks Thursday.