Donald Trump Predicts 'Awesome' Future For N. Korea If Kim Gives Up Nukes

US President Donald Trump touted North Korea's "AWESOME" future if its leader Kim Jong Un, whom he will meet for a high-stakes dinner later Wednesday, agrees to give up his nuclear arsenal.
The Trump tweet, sporting his familiar use of capital letters for emphasis, said the opportunities facing a denuclearised North Korea were "like almost none other in history".
Trump and Kim are due to meet for one-on-one talks, then dinner, in the Vietnamese capital Hanoi, followed by more talks Thursday.
(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)