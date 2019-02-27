Donald Trump Predicts "Awesome" Future For N. Korea If Kim Gives Up Nukes

Trump and Kim are due to meet for one-on-one talks, then dinner, in the Vietnamese capital Hanoi, followed by more talks Thursday.

World | Posted by | Updated: February 27, 2019 08:37 IST
Trump said the opportunities facing a denuclearised N Korea were "like almost none other in history".


Hanoi, Vietnam: 

US President Donald Trump touted North Korea's "AWESOME" future if its leader Kim Jong Un, whom he will meet for a high-stakes dinner later Wednesday, agrees to give up his nuclear arsenal.

The Trump tweet, sporting his familiar use of capital letters for emphasis, said the opportunities facing a denuclearised North Korea were "like almost none other in history".

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

