Who Is Pam Bondi, Trump's Choice For Top Lawyer After Matt Gaetz Withdrawal

US President-elect Donald Trump has nominated Pam Bondi as the country's next attorney general. The Thursday announcement came after firebrand Rep. Matt Gaetz's withdrawal from consideration amid allegations of sexual misconduct.
Ms Bondi, a vocal supporter of Trump during his impeachment defence and a prominent surrogate during the 2024 campaign, is set to lead the Justice Department with a budget of $45 billion and over 115,000 employees.
Who is Pam Bondi?
- Pam Bondi practised law in Florida for over a decade, first as a prosecutor in Tampa and then as the state attorney general for eight years, earning a reputation as a media-savvy and effective litigator.
- She served as Florida's attorney general from 2011 to 2019, becoming the first woman to hold the position. She initiated litigation against opioid manufacturers.
- She has been involved in several high-profile cases. In 2012, Ms Bondi led an unsuccessful effort to overturn the Affordable Care Act (Obamacare). In 2016, she faced criticism for defending Florida's ban on gay marriage, a stance that attracted significant attention, particularly after the Pulse nightclub shooting. She was also involved in a legal dispute over custody of a St Bernard dog, Master Tank, with a Louisiana family after Hurricane Katrina. Accused of stealing the dog, Ms Bondi countered with claims of neglect. The case was settled before trial, and Master Tank was returned to his original family.
- After leaving public office, Pam Bondi joined Ballard Partners, a lobbying firm with ties to Trump. Between 2019 and 2020, she represented Qatar, as disclosed in federal filings under the Foreign Agents Registration Act.
- A vocal Trump supporter, Ms Bondi played a significant role in defending him during his first impeachment as a senior adviser and lawyer. She has been heading the legal arm of the America First Policy Institute, a conservative think tank focused on advancing Trump's policies.
