Who Is Pam Bondi, Trump's Choice For Top Lawyer After Matt Gaetz Withdrawal

US President-elect Donald Trump has nominated Pam Bondi as the country's next attorney general. The Thursday announcement came after firebrand Rep. Matt Gaetz's withdrawal from consideration amid allegations of sexual misconduct.

Ms Bondi, a vocal supporter of Trump during his impeachment defence and a prominent surrogate during the 2024 campaign, is set to lead the Justice Department with a budget of $45 billion and over 115,000 employees.



Who is Pam Bondi?