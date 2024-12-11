Amid Split Rumours, Trump Picks Donald Jr's Fiancee As GreeceAmbassador

US President-elect Donald Trump has picked Kimberly Guilfoyle, a former Fox News host turned political fundraiser and - more pointedly - the fiancee of his son Donald Jr, as the next United States ambassador to Greece. Ms Guilfoyle has been engaged to Donald Trump Jr since December 31, 2020.

In his announcement of Ms Guilfoyle's posting to Greece, the incoming president called her "a close friend and ally" for years, but made no mention of her relationship with his son.

She is "perfectly suited to foster strong bilateral relations with Greece, advancing our interests on issues ranging from defence cooperation to trade and economic innovation," he said in a post on the social media platform Truth Social.

"Her extensive experience and leadership in law, media, and politics along with her sharp intellect make her supremely qualified to represent the United States," the post added.

However, what preceded Tuesday's announcement was a report that the president-elect's eldest son was dating a socialite, Bettina Anderson.

On Tuesday, British tabloid The Daily Mail published a series of photos of Donald Trump Jr with "it girl" Bettina Anderson, describing them as "incontrovertible proof the soon-to-be First Son has moved on" with a "stunning 'it girl.'"

So far, there is no official confirmation from Mr Trump's office or Ms Guilfoyle about the engagement being called off.

According to a New York Times report, rumours about the closeness between Ms Anderson and the president-elect's son gained pace in September, when the pair was reportedly seen kissing during a brunch. Ms Anderson was reportedly a friend of Donald Jr's ex-wife, Vanessa Trump, with whom he shares five children.

The chatter on the love triangle grew in recent days after Ms Anderson's recent birthday celebration. On the occasion, Ms Anderson posted a story on her Instagram account, showing a big bouquet of flowers, with a gushy card from an admirer. "Many have said that you're aging out but I think you're perfect," the card read.

"Tough but fair," Ms Anderson added to the post, with the NYT report saying Donald Trump Jr's Instagram handle was noted in the posting.

Guilfoyle Add To List To Trump Appointee With Family Ties

Ms Guilfoyle is not the President-elect's first appointee with family ties. In November, Mr Trump announced plans to nominate his son-in-law Jared Kushner's father, Charles Kushner, as ambassador to France and to appoint Massad Boulos - the father-in-law of his youngest daughter, Tiffany Trump - as a senior adviser on Arab and Middle East issues.

His pick for ambassador to Turkey, Tom Barrack is a longtime friend of the Republican president-elect. He's also a private equity executive and has been previously charged with unlawfully acting as an agent of the United Arab Emirates and was acquitted in 2022 of all nine counts he faced.

Trump described Tom as a "well-respected and experienced voice of reason," in his post announcing the appointment.