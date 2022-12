Donald Trump's family business was found guilty of fraud and tax evasion by a New York jury Tuesday.

Donald Trump's family business was found guilty of fraud and tax evasion by a New York jury Tuesday, dealing a blow to the former president as he eyes the White House again.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg -- who prosecuted the case -- said in a tweet that the Trump Organization was convicted "on ALL counts."

