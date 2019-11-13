'Trump Not Watching Impeachment Hearing, He's Working', Says White House

President Donald Trump skips his first televised hearings in his impeachment investigation

President Donald Trump is skipping the first televised hearings in his impeachment investigation, preferring instead to keep working, according to the White House spokeswoman Wednesday.

"He's in the Oval (office) in meetings. Not watching. He's working," Stephanie Grisham said more than an hour into the public hearing in Congress.

