"Trump Not Watching Impeachment Hearing, He's Working", Says White House

Stephanie Grisham said that President Donald Trump is in the Oval office attending meetings and working.

World | | Updated: November 13, 2019 22:48 IST
President Donald Trump skips his first televised hearings in his impeachment investigation


Washington: 

President Donald Trump is skipping the first televised hearings in his impeachment investigation, preferring instead to keep working, according to the White House spokeswoman Wednesday.

"He's in the Oval (office) in meetings. Not watching. He's working," Stephanie Grisham said more than an hour into the public hearing in Congress.



