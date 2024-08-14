Trump, Musk Groove To Bee Gees' 'Stayin' Alive' In AI-Video Now Viral

Billionaire Elon Musk today shared an AI-generated video of him and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump grooving and performing dance steps to Bee Gees' 'Stayin' Alive' song.

"Do we have great moves or what?," Mr Musk asked in a humorous manner.

The video was originally shared by Mike Lee, US Senator for Utah.

The video has garnered over 6,50,7000 views and has more than 3,500 re-tweets. While some users loved the video, some pointed out the drawbacks of AI in the comment section.

"Somehow this will win votes lol," a user wrote.

"Best video I've seen made to date!!!," wrote another.

A third user wrote, "I literally have no clue what's real and what isn't anymore."

The video comes days after Trump and Musk discussed the 2024 US presidential elections, his Democratic counterpart Kamala Harris, and climate change on the billionaire's platform X. The much-anticipated discussion was, however, marred by technical issues.

The live stream, delayed by more than 40 minutes due to a DDOS attack and technical issues, drew in over 1.3 million users.

Musk repeated his endorsement of Trump, who faces a resurgent new Democratic candidate, Vice-President Kamala Harris, in November's election.

The former President talked about his past policies on Iran, claiming his administration's measures effectively curtailed Tehran's ability to fund terrorism.

Donald Trump also announced plans to build an Iron Dome defence system, citing Israel's successful implementation of the technology.

Donald Trump was banned from Twitter (now X) after his supporters attacked the US Capitol on January 6, 2021. On February 21, 2022, he launched his own social media platform, Truth Social.

Months later, in November 2022, Elon Musk acquired Twitter and restored Trump's account, @realDonaldTrump.

Last month, the Tesla CEO also endorsed Trump shortly after the former president survived the attempt on his life.

The relationship between the two has shifted over the years and they have traded online barbs in the past.

