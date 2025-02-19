Trump Living In Russian "Disinformation Space": Zelensky After Ratings Remark

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Wednesday said Donald Trump was living in a Russian "disinformation space", responding to scathing comments by the US president that Zelensky's popularity rating is four percent.

"Unfortunately, President Trump, who we have great respect for as leader of the American people ... lives in this disinformation space," Zelensky told reporters in Kyiv, accusing Moscow of misleading Trump.

Calling for presidential elections in Ukraine, which are banned under martial law, Trump said Tuesday of Zelensky: "He's down at four percent approval rating",

Zelensky said the figure "comes from Russia".

A telephone poll of 1,000 people by the respected Kyiv International Institute of Sociology, published Wednesday, found that 57 percent of respondents trusted Zelensky, while 37 percent said they did not and the rest were undecided.

Trump's comments came after the US and Russian foreign ministers held talks in Saudi Arabia -- their first since Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022 -- on resetting relations and finding a way to end the conflict.

Kyiv and its European allies have become alarmed at being cut out of the process with Russia to end the conflict.

