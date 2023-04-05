Trump Lawyer Vows To Fight 'Sad, Boilerplate' Indictment

Trump talks with one of his attorneys inside the Manhattan courtroom

A lawyer for Donald Trump vowed to fight the 34 criminal counts that the former president faces over hush-money payments, calling the charges "sad."

"The indictment itself is boilerplate," attorney Todd Blanche said outside the Manhattan court complex following Trump's arraignment, adding that the indictment was "sad and we're going to fight it, we're going to fight it hard."

