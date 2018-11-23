Trump Intends To Turn A 'Blind Eye', Turkey On Khashoggi's Murder

Donald Trump on Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi's murder said Washington's ties with Riyadh would not be affected by the incident.

Ankara: 

Turkey on Friday said President Donald Trump intended to turn a "blind eye" to Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi's murder he said Washington's ties with Riyadh would not be affected by the incident.


"In one sense, Trump is saying 'I will turn a blind eye'," Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said in an interview with CNN Turk broadcaster, referring to Trump's continued support for Saudi Arabia, which has committed to billions of dollars in US weapons contracts.



