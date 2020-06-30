Trump Has No Problem With Masks, Believes It's A Personal Choice: White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany

President Donald Trump believes the decision to wear a mask is personal, Kayleigh McEnany said (File)

President Donald Trump believes the decision to wear a mask to help prevent spreading the deadly coronavirus, currently infecting record numbers of people in many places in the United States, is personal, White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany said on Monday.

"Its his choice to wear a mask. It's the personal choice of any individual as to whether to wear a mask or not," McEnany said, when asked about a new mandate to wear masks in Jacksonville, Florida, where part of the Republican nominating convention will be held.

"He encourages people to make whatever decision is best for their safety. But he did say to me he has no problem with masks and to do whatever your local jurisdiction requests."

