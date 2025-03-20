Trump Floated US Ownership Of Ukraine Power Plants: White House

President Donald Trump has raised the possibility of the United States taking ownership of Ukrainian power plants, the White House said Wednesday as efforts to end the war with Russia proceed.

"American ownership of those plants would be the best protection for that infrastructure and support for Ukrainian energy infrastructure," Karoline Leavitt told a briefing hours after Trump spoke with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky.

