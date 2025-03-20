Advertisement

Trump Floated US Ownership Of Ukraine Power Plants: White House

"American ownership of those plants would be the best protection for that infrastructure and support for Ukrainian energy infrastructure," Karoline Leavitt told a briefing a day after Trump spoke with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky.

Read Time: 1 min
Share
Trump Floated US Ownership Of Ukraine Power Plants: White House
Washington:

President Donald Trump has raised the possibility of the United States taking ownership of Ukrainian power plants, the White House said Wednesday as efforts to end the war with Russia proceed.

"American ownership of those plants would be the best protection for that infrastructure and support for Ukrainian energy infrastructure," Karoline Leavitt told a briefing hours after Trump spoke with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Show full article
Comments

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Donald Trump, Ukraine Power Plants, Volodymyr Zelensky
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now