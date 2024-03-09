'Suffers Trump Derangement Syndrome': Trump On Biden's State Of Union Address

Donald Trump said Joe Biden suffers from "terminal case of Trump Derangement Syndrome,"

Shredding US President Joe Biden over his State of Union address, his predecessor Donald Trump called his speech "terrible" and said that he suffers from "terminal case of Trump Derangement Syndrome," Fox News reported.

Reacting to Biden's address, the former President told Fox News Digital, "He was angry, mentally disturbed, and misrepresenting a lot of the facts concerning almost every subject he discussed."

"But he got through it. He is still breathing, and they didn't have to carry him out in a straight jacket," Trump said. "Other than that, I think he did a terrible job."

Biden invoked Trump nearly a dozen times during his more than an hour-long address on issues like abortion, immigration, Russia's war against Ukraine, and more by referring to him as "my predecessor."

"He suffers from a terminal case of Trump derangement syndrome, which is only curable through impeachment," Trump told Fox News Digital.

When asked why he felt Biden repeatedly brought him up, Trump said: "Because I'm beating him by 14 points in the polls."

"He was very angry and that's also a symptom of a certain type of problem -- senility," Trump said. "He shouldn't be at this age because he is a young man relative to others his age that are very successful."

In a Truth Social post Thursday night following the speech, Trump blasted Biden as "a threat to democracy."

"HE WEAPONIZED GOVERNMENT AGAINST HIS OPPONENT - DIDN'T TALK ABOUT THAT, NEVER HAPPENED BEFORE!" Trump posted on Truth Social.

Meanwhile, the former president swept the Super Tuesday primary contests by winning all but one state.

This prompted his lone GOP rival, Nikki Haley, to suspend her campaign, paving way for a 2020 rematch between Trump and Biden

Across the Republican primaries on Super Tuesday, Haley won just 43 of the Republican delegates, while Trump won 764.



