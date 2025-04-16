9 MIT Students, Researchers Lose Visas Amid Trumps Immigration Crackdown

At least nine members of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) community have unexpectedly had their visas and immigration statuses revoked, President Sally Kornbluth said, expressing serious concern over the move. This could undermine the United States' global scientific leadership and competitive edge, she said.

In an email to the MIT community dated April 14, Ms Kornbluth said nine researchers and students had their visas and immigration permissions rescinded without prior notification. “Since April 4, nine members of our community – students, recent graduates and postdocs – have had their visas and immigration status unexpectedly revoked,” she wrote.

The action, part of a broader policy shift under US President Donald Trump's administration, aligns with ongoing efforts to suppress campus activism and tighten immigration controls.

The email added that one of the affected individuals has filed a lawsuit against the federal government. MIT is not involved in the suit pursued by independent counsel on behalf of the student. “We have been in touch with the student directly, and we are extremely concerned that there appears to have been no notice or explanation from the government for the revocation,” the email added.

Wider Crackdown Affecting US Campuses

According to a CBS News report, nearly 530 students, academics and researchers across 88 American universities have had their visas cancelled in recent months. The report also mentioned that nearly two dozen states were taking legal action against the Trump-era policies affecting international students.

MIT is not alone in facing these issues. Institutions such as Harvard and Stanford have also felt the effects of tightening visa policies and immigration restrictions that appear to target individuals critical of conservative policies or engaged in activism.

In her email, Ms Kornbluth warned of the long-term damage these decisions could inflict. “The threat of unexpected visa revocations will make it less likely that top talent from around the world will come to the US – and that will damage American competitiveness and scientific leadership for years to come,” she stated.

MIT, Others Challenge Federal Research Cuts

In a related development, MIT joined several other top-tier institutions in filing a lawsuit against the Department of Energy (DOE) in a Massachusetts federal court on April 14. The universities are challenging a federal policy change that slashes funding for indirect research costs — a move that could gut critical research areas such as advanced nuclear technology, cybersecurity, and rural grid upgrades, reported Reuters.

“If DOE's policy is allowed to stand, it will devastate scientific research at America's universities and badly undermine our nation's enviable status as a global leader in scientific research and innovation,” the universities wrote in their joint complaint, Reuters reported.

The other plaintiffs include Princeton University, California Institute of Technology and the University of Illinois.

Financial Cuts Threaten Research Ecosystems

The DOE announced on April 11 that it would enforce a 15 per cent flat cap on reimbursements for indirect research costs, translating to a cut of over $400 million in annual federal spending.

“DOE grants support the work of nearly 1,000 members of our community,” Kornbluth noted, highlighting the wide-ranging impact on MIT's research infrastructure.

“MIT is an American university, proudly so – but we would be gravely diminished without the students and scholars who join us from other nations.,” she wrote.

Harvard Faces Funding Freeze

According to multiple reports, the Trump administration recently froze around $2.3 billion in federal funding to Harvard University. The move followed Harvard's refusal to meet a set of White House demands that included curbing campus activism and dismantling its diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) programmes.