Trump Administration Ends Waiver For Iraq To Buy Iranian Electricity, Gas

Washington has declined to renew a sanctions waiver that allowed Iraq to buy electricity and gas from neighbouring Iran.

US Department of State did not renew the waiver.
Baghdad, Iraq:

Washington has declined to renew a sanctions waiver that allowed Iraq to buy electricity and gas from neighbouring Iran, a spokesperson for the US embassy in Baghdad said Sunday.  

"On March 8, the US Department of State did not renew the waiver for Iraq to purchase Iranian electricity," the spokesperson said, adding that the decision "ensures we do not allow Iran any degree of economic or financial relief".

