Trump Administration Directs US Agencies To Start Firing Diversity Staff

"Each agency, department, or commission head shall take action to terminate, to the maximum extent allowed by law, all DEI, DEIA, and 'environmental justice' offices and positions within 60 days," said a memo.

The memo referred to jobs aimed at boosting "diversity, equity, inclusion and accessibility." (File)
Washington:

The administration of President Donald Trump on Friday directed federal agencies to start terminating staffers working in positions related to diversity programs, after placing them on paid leave earlier this week.

"Each agency, department, or commission head shall take action to terminate, to the maximum extent allowed by law, all DEI, DEIA, and 'environmental justice' offices and positions within 60 days," said a memo from the US Office of Personnel Management, referring to jobs aimed at boosting "diversity, equity, inclusion and accessibility."

