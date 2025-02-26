Trump 2028 Posters Crop Up As Call For Constitutional Amendment Grows

This month, when Fox News asked President Donald Trump whether he would choose Vice-President JD Vance to be his heir apparent in 2028, he said no and then added it's "too early" to answer that without realising or acknowledging the fact that according to the 22nd amendment in the Constitution, this would be his last term in office.

But can Trump amend the Constitution?

A group of Trump loyalists are getting set on a campaign to rewrite the Constitution so he can run a third term - by the end of which he would be 86 years of age. Since his candidature for the US presidency to the time he took office this year, Trump has been fuelling the idea of a third term.

“It will be the greatest honor of my life to serve, not once but twice or three times or four times,” Trump said at a rally in Nevada in January. He later said, “No, it will be to serve twice. For the next four years, I will not rest.”

At a Black History Month event at the White House he joked, “Should I run again?”

"There is no argument whatsoever that President Trump can be elected to the office of president again," said J. Michael Luttig a retired federal appeals court judge, appointed to the bench by Republican President George H.W. Bush.

However, Republican voters don't think so. A poster displayed at the Conservative Political Action Conference outside Washington, D.C., read: "Third Term Project", "For Trump 2028 ...And Beyond!", and showed Trump in Caesar's headgear and robe.

The goal is to push conservative Republicans to support the constitutional amendment filed by a congressional ally of Trump, Rep. Andy Ogles, R-Tenn last month, Shane Trejo an organiser told NBC. The resolution calls for presidential term limits to be extended from 8 years to 12.

"We believe that if the public demands it, he will step forward and serve his third term. This could be a real chance to not just change some rules via executive order. Executive orders can be undone very quickly. This could be a substantial way for Trump to change the future of the country for generations to come." Trejo added.

"President Trump joking about a third term is like a chef joking about putting a Michelin star on his own restaurant - obviously not happening, but fun to watch the critics lose their minds over it," Brad Parscale, Trump's campaign manager in 2020, told NBC News.

On the flipside, others think if Trump had the permit for a third term from the Constitution, he will jump at the chance.

Jenna Ellis, Trump's campaign attorney in 2020 said, "If there's a procedural way to accomplish it, he's likely very much considering it."

How can the Constitution be amended?

There are two ways to do it. The first one would require a two-thirds vote of the Congress followed by a formal approval from three quarters of the states (38 out of 50).

Since the Republicans have a very slight majority in the House and Senate, and considering the polarity of the electorate, the chances for that seem slim.

Whereas the other route is what Trump allies are eyeing. This route has not been used to ratify any of the amendments made to the Constitution since 1791. If two-thirds of the states (34 of 50) agree, they can call a constitutional convention to suggest amendments.

Of the two ways, the second would be more realistic for a potential third-term for Trump because of the partisan makeup of states. According to the National Conference of State Legislatures, 57% of those bodies are controlled by Republicans, only 37% by Democrats.

