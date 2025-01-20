Only 2 Genders, Emergency At Mexico Border: Executive Orders Trump May Sign Soon

Donald Trump was sworn in for a historic second term as US president on Monday, capping his extraordinary return. Within hours of taking office, the president is expected to sign as many as 100 executive orders. The orders will touch on gender identity policies, immigration, climate and energy policy among other things.

These executive orders are mainly aimed at fulfilling his poll promises. Trump, in an interview, had said that he was planning to sign a "record-setting" number of executive actions on day one.

An incoming White House official told reporters Trump will order the US government to recognise only two biological sexes as well as to end federal diversity programs.

"What we're doing today is defining that it is the policy of the United States to recognize two sexes: male and female," the official said.

"The Department of Treasury -- this is a little a while ago now -- included diversity training that said all white people, regardless of how woke they are, contribute to racism. So this type of funding, we're going to end at these (diversity) programs. We're going to end that," the official added.

On the campaign trail, Trump criticised diversity, equity and inclusion policies in the federal government and in the corporate world, saying they discriminated against white people - men in particular.

One of the orders will intend to end birthright citizenship for US-born children whose parents lack legal immigration status. "The federal government will not recognize automatic birthright citizenship for children of illegal aliens born in the United States," the official said.

Citing the 14th Amendment to the US Constitution, the official said, "We are also going to enhance vetting and screening of illegal aliens".

When he assumes office, Trump will declare a national emergency at the US border with Mexico. "We are going to declare a national emergency at the border," said the official. "The Executive Order directs the military to prioritise our borders and territorial integrity."

He will also sign an executive order declaring a national energy emergency aimed at boosting US oil and gas production and lowering costs for US consumers.

"The common theme is really unleashing affordable and reliable American energy," the official said. "Because energy permeates every single part of our economy, it's also key to restoring our national security and exerting American energy dominance around the world."

An executive order is an order issued unilaterally by the president who carries the force of law. Unlike legislation, executive orders do not require Congressional approval. Though Congress cannot overturn them, they can be challenged in a court of law.

As per Stephen Miller, a close associate of Trump, the orders will be around these five points - sealing the Southern border, mass deportation, preventing transgender people from women's sports, removing restrictions on energy exploration and improving government efficiency. Among his executive orders is expected to be pardoning his supporters who were arrested by law enforcement agencies for their role in the attack on the US Capitol on January 6 four years ago.

The 78-year-old is also expected to roll back some of the orders and actions of the outgoing President Joe Biden. Prominent among them include the Paris Climate Agreement, lifting restrictions on fossil fuel production and expanding domestic oil drilling.

Trump has made history by replacing Biden as the oldest president to be sworn in. He is also just the second president in US history to return to power after being voted out, after Grover Cleveland in 1893.