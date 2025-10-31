Trick Or Treat? Donald Trump Recreates 2019 Viral Halloween Candy Moment

US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump welcomed children to the White House on Friday for the annual Halloween trick-or-treat event. The event allows kids to visit the South Lawn in costume and collect candy from the US President and his wife.

During the festivities, Trump repeated a funny and viral moment from 2019 that amused social media users. Instead of putting candy in a child's bag, Trump placed it on the child's head, reported Fox News.

This year, the moment was repeated when a child dressed as popular DJ Marshmello, wearing his signature rectangular marshmallow helmet, went to the president and first lady with a candy bag.

Instead of putting the candy in the bag like usual, Trump playfully put a large candy bar on top of the helmet.

The boy, apparently confused, lifted his head back to check what Trump was doing, but ultimately got it and went away with the candy bar on his head. Both Trump and the first lady smiled and watched.

This incident was the same as what happened in 2019 with a child dressed as a minion from the Disney movie Despicable Me.

Conservative Commentator Berry Johnson shared the video on X and said, "PART TWO: President Trump just put a candy bar on a trick-or-treater's head AGAIN. He really did it again."

pic.twitter.com/t9lzs26tAW — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) October 30, 2025

The White House turned into a haunted mansion with a presidential twist. Kids and attendees dressed up in all kinds of costumes, including superheroes, dinosaurs, pumpkins, and tiny versions of Trump and Melania.

In addition to collecting candy, some children brought memorabilia for the president to autograph. These included a golf ball and magazine covers from Time Magazine that featured him, according to The Independent.

High-ranking White House officials were also seen at the event with their families, including White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller and White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt.