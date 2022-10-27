Thought TV Host Shredding Racists Over Rishi Sunak Was Epic? Watch This

"Why are you afraid of power shifting to another gender or another race?" Trevor Noah asks

If you thought Trevor Noah's shredding of British racists for their reaction to Rishi Sunak becoming UK Prime Minister was epic, hold your breath. The Daily Show has now tweeted a Between The Scenes video in which the popular TV host's takedown of racists just gets better.

In the video, Noah is seen interacting with the audience on the backlash to the Indian-origin Sunak entry to 10 Downing Street. The backlash, he said, is "one of the more telling things about how people view the role they or their people have played in history". "You hear a lot of people saying, 'they are taking over, the Indians are gonna take over Great Britain and what next. I always find myself going, 'so what?'" he said.

Unpacking the backlash against new UK PM Rishi Sunak #BetweenTheScenespic.twitter.com/MJNPgv5APK — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) October 26, 2022

"Why are you so afraid? I think it's because the quiet part that a lot of people don't realise they are saying is, 'we don't want these people who were previously oppressed to get into power because they may do to us what we did to them', which ironically is not true," Noah said.

Elaborating, he said, "Go to all the places where the British ruled, go to South Africa, unless people are being delusional, people aren't turning on anybody. It's not like when Barack Obama became the President, he was like, 'all right, where are the White people, time to show you all what's up'. Didn't happen."

Hitting out at those who are aghast at Rishi Sunak of Indian origin becoming the Prime Minister, Noah said, "King Charles is still the King of Jamaica. Think about that for a second, he is still considered (the King of Jamaica)."

Saying that people just give themselves away by such remarks, the TV host said, "It's amazing when people say the quiet part out loud, you expose yourself."

"Why are you afraid of power shifting to another gender or another race? Ask yourself that question because deep down inside you will find yourself admitting to something that you wouldn't admit otherwise out loud," he added.