Travis Decker: Manhunt Launched For US Man Accused Of Killing 3 Daughters

Quick Read Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. A Wisconsin man is a suspect in the deaths of his three daughters in Washington state. The girls, aged 9, 8, and 5, were reported missing after a visitation with their father. Authorities found their bodies near an abandoned truck, with evidence suggesting asphyxiation.

In a deeply disturbing case from the United States, a man originally from Pewaukee, Wisconsin, is on the run after the bodies of his three daughters were found in Washington state. Local authorities have charged 32-year-old Travis Decker with their deaths, the People reported.

The children-Paityn (9), Evelyn (8), and Olivia Decker (5), were reported missing on May 30 by their mother after they failed to return from a scheduled visitation with their father. Days later, investigators found Decker's truck abandoned at a campground in Chelan County, Washington.

According to court documents cited by US media, the bodies of the three girls were discovered about 75 to 100 yards from the vehicle, down a small embankment. Authorities said all three had plastic bags over their heads, and their wrists were zip-tied. The likely cause of death, investigators believe, is asphyxiation.

Chelan County Sheriff Mike Morrison addressed a press conference late Tuesday, urging the suspect to surrender. "Travis, if you're listening, this is your opportunity to turn yourself in. We're not going away. We're going to find you," he said.

Decker, who has a military background and extensive training, is considered dangerous. Police have warned the public not to approach him and are continuing their search.

In an emotional interview given just hours before the girls' bodies were found, their mother, Whitney Decker, said she did not believe Travis was dangerous but described him as "impulsive" and struggling emotionally. "I think that he's having a really hard time and just needs something to feel better. And for him, that's the girls," she said.

As of now, Decker remains missing. Law enforcement agencies in Washington state continue to investigate and are urging anyone with information to come forward.