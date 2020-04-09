Travellers From Europe Believed To Have Brought Coronavirus To New York: Report

Majority of the travellers from Europe and not Asia are believed to have brought the novel coronavirus to New York, the epicentre of the disease in the US, and it was circulating in the state weeks before the first confirmed case emerged in March, a report in the New York Times said.
A research, cited by the NYT, revealed that the previously hidden spread of the virus might have been detected if aggressive testing programs had been put in place.
The first positive COVID-19 case in New York came on March 1 but the virus had begun to circulate in the state by mid-February, it said.
Travellers brought in the virus mainly from Europe, not Asia, it said.
"The majority is clearly European," said Harm van Bakel, a geneticist at Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, who co-wrote a study awaiting peer review.
A separate team at N.Y.U Grossman School of Medicine came to similar conclusions, despite studying a different group of cases.
Both teams analysed genomes from coronavirus taken from New Yorkers starting in mid-March.
While President Donald Trump barred foreign nationals from entering the country if they had been in China during the prior two weeks on January 31, it was only on March 11 when he said he would block travellers from most European countries.
"But New Yorkers had already been travelling home with the virus," the report said.
"People were just oblivious," said Adriana Heguy, a member of the N.Y.U. team.
Ms Heguy, who like van Bakel, belongs to an international guild of viral historians, found some New York viruses that shared unique mutations not found elsewhere.
"That's when you know you''ve had a silent transmission for a while," she said.
Ms Heguy estimated that the virus began circulating in the New York area a couple of months ago.
Researchers at Mount Sinai started sequencing the genomes of patients coming through their hospital and found that the earliest cases identified in New York were linked to the later ones.
"Two weeks later, we start seeing viruses related to each other," said Ana Silvia Gonzalez-Reiche, a member of the Mount Sinai team.
Ms Gonzalez-Reiche and her colleagues found that these viruses were practically identical to viruses found around Europe.
The NYT report noted that the researchers cannot say on what particular flight a particular virus arrived in New York.
But they write that the viruses reveal "a period of untracked global transmission between late January to mid-February."
The Mount Sinai researchers have identified seven separate lineages of viruses that entered New York and began circulating.
"We will probably find more," van Bakel said.
Studies now also hint that the coronavirus has been moving from coast to coast in the US for several weeks.
New York, for the second consecutive day, recorded the highest single day death toll on Wednesday at 779. The disease has claimed the lives of 6,268 New Yorkers and over 140,000 people have been infected by the disease.
According to the Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Centre, US has the highest number of infections in the world at 432,132 followed by Spain (148,220), Italy (139,422) and Germany (113,296).
The disease has claimed 14,817 lives in the US.
Globally, 88,538 people have died due to coronavirus and nearly 1.5 million people have been infected.
World
India
State & District Details
|State
|Cases
|Active
|Recovered
|Deaths
DistrictCases
Mumbai378
Pune97
Mumbai Suburban65
Thane29
Sangli24
Ahmednagar17
Nagpur16
Palghar6
Aurangabad6
Raigad6
Latur5
Yavatmal4
Satara4
Buldhana4
Osmanabad4
Ratnagiri2
Washim1
Sindhudurg1
Nashik1
Amravati1
Kolhapur1
Jalgaon1
Hingoli1
Gondia1
Details Awaited*460
1135 117
946 71
117 38
72 8
DistrictCases
Chennai114
Coimbatore58
Dindigul44
Tirunelveli38
Erode32
Tiruchirappalli30
Namakkal27
Ranipet24
Karur23
Theni22
Madurai19
Chengalpattu19
Villupuram16
Tiruppur14
Cuddalore13
Thiruvallur12
Thiruvarur12
Nagapattinam11
Salem11
Virudhunagar11
Thoothukudi10
Tiruvannamalai9
Thanjavur8
Kanchipuram7
Vellore6
Kanniyakumari6
Sivaganga5
The Nilgiris4
Tirupattur4
Ramanathapuram2
Kallakurichi2
Ariyalur1
Details Awaited*124
738 48
709 45
21 2
8 1
DistrictCases
South149
Central96
North58
New Delhi52
Shahdara46
South West20
East14
West14
South East13
North East11
North West9
Details Awaited*187
669 93
639 93
21
9
DistrictCases
Hyderabad149
Nizamabad25
Medchal Malkajgiri16
Warangal Urban14
Ranga Reddy11
Jogulamba Gadwal10
Nalgonda9
Kamareddy8
Mahabubnagar8
Suryapet8
Karimnagar7
Adilabad7
Bhadradri Kothagudem4
Vikarabad4
Jagitial4
Nirmal4
Sangareddy3
Peddapalli2
Medak2
Nagarkurnool2
Mulugu1
Jangoan1
Mahabubabad1
Jayashankar Bhupalapally1
Details Awaited*126
427
385
35
7
DistrictCases
Jaipur67
Jodhpur29
Bhilwara23
Jhunjhunu18
Tonk11
Churu7
Ajmer5
Bikaner5
Dausa5
Dungarpur5
Bharatpur4
Alwar3
Pali2
Pratapgarh2
Jaisalmer2
Nagaur2
Kota1
Sikar1
Dholpur1
Udaipur1
Banswara1
Details Awaited*186
381 53
357 53
21
3
DistrictCases
Gautam Buddha Nagar28
Agra13
Meerut12
Lucknow7
Ghaziabad6
Ghazipur3
Varanasi3
Baghpat2
Moradabad2
Bareilly1
Jaunpur1
Kanpur Nagar1
Kheri1
Pilibhit1
Shamli1
Details Awaited*279
361 18
330 16
27 1
4 1
DistrictCases
Kurnool40
Spsr Nellore15
Krishna11
Visakhapatnam11
Guntur10
Y.s.r. Kadapa7
Chittoor6
Anantapur3
Prakasam3
East Godavari2
West Godavari2
Details Awaited*238
348 43
338 42
6 1
4
DistrictCases
Kasaragod139
Kannur47
Ernakulam22
Thiruvananthapuram15
Pathanamthitta14
Malappuram11
Thrissur10
Idukki8
Kozhikode7
Palakkad6
Kollam5
Kottayam3
Wayanad3
Alappuzha2
Details Awaited*53
345 9
260
83 13
2
DistrictCases
Indore101
Bhopal42
Morena12
Jabalpur7
Ujjain7
Barwani3
Khargone3
Chhindwara2
Gwalior2
Shivpuri2
Vidisha1
Details Awaited*47
229
216
0
13
DistrictCases
Bengaluru Urban55
Mysuru34
Chikballapur10
Bidar10
Uttar Kannad10
Belagavi7
Dakshin Kannad7
Ballari6
Udupi4
Bengaluru Rural4
Kalaburagi4
Bagalkot3
Davangere2
Dharwad1
Tumakuru1
Kodagu1
Chitradurga1
Details Awaited*21
181 6
148 2
28 3
5 1
DistrictCases
Ahmadabad66
Surat16
Bhavnagar12
Gandhinagar12
Vadodara12
Rajkot9
Porbandar3
Patan2
Mahesana2
Kachchh2
Gir Somnath2
Panch Mahals1
Jamnagar1
Chhotaudepur1
Morbi1
Botad1
Details Awaited*36
179 14
138 11
25
16 3
DistrictCases
Srinagar21
Bandipora11
Badgam7
Udhampur4
Jammu3
Rajauri3
Baramulla2
Pulwama2
Shopian2
Details Awaited*103
158 42
150 40
4
4 2
DistrictCases
Gurugram31
Faridabad14
Palwal13
Nuh8
Ambala4
Panipat4
Sirsa3
Bhiwani2
Panchkula2
Hisar1
Kaithal1
Karnal1
Rohtak1
Sonipat1
Details Awaited*61
147
116
28
3
DistrictCases
Kolkata31
Howrah10
Medinipur East7
Nadia5
Kalimpong5
Hooghly4
Jalpaiguri4
24 Paraganas North3
24 Paraganas South3
Purba Bardhaman3
Paschim Bardhaman2
Darjeeling1
Medinipur West1
Details Awaited*24
103 4
82 1
16 3
5
DistrictCases
S.a.s Nagar24
Shahid Bhagat Singh Nagar18
Amritsar10
Hoshiarpur6
Jalandhar6
Ludhiana5
Mansa5
Ropar3
Fatehgarh Sahib2
Pathankot2
Sas Mohali1
Moga1
Barnala1
Patiala1
Faridkot1
Kapurthala1
Details Awaited*14
101 10
89 9
4
8 1
DistrictCases
Khordha27
Bhadrak3
Cuttack2
Kalahandi1
Kendrapara1
Puri1
Details Awaited*7
42
39
2
1
DistrictCases
Patna5
Munger4
Saharsa2
Begusarai1
Lakhisarai1
Nalanda1
Siwan1
Details Awaited*23
38
37
0
1
DistrictCases
Dehradun13
Udam Singh Nagar4
Nainital3
Almora1
Pauri Garhwal1
Details Awaited*11
33 2
28 2
5
0
DistrictCases
Golaghat9
Goalpara3
Marigaon3
Karimganj1
Nalbari1
Details Awaited*11
28 1
28 1
0
0
DistrictCases
Chandigarh18
18
11
7
0
DistrictCases
Kangra3
Details Awaited*15
18
15
2
1
DistrictCases
Leh Ladakh11
Kargil2
Details Awaited*1
14
4
10
0
DistrictCases
North And Middle Andaman7
South Andamans3
Details Awaited*1
11 1
11 1
0
0
DistrictCases
Raipur4
Bilaspur1
Durg1
Rajnandgaon1
Details Awaited*3
10
1
9
0
DistrictCases
North Goa4
South Goa1
Details Awaited*2
7
7
0
0
DistrictCases
Mahe1
Details Awaited*4
5
4
1
0
DistrictCases
Details Awaited*4
4
4
0
0
DistrictCases
Imphal West1
Thoubal1
Details Awaited*-1
1
0
1 1
0
DistrictCases
Aizawl1
1
1
0
0
DistrictCases
Gomati1
1
1
0
0
DistrictCases
Details Awaited*1
1
1
0
0
