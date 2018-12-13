Trapped In Washing Machine Full Of Hot Water, 4-Year-Old Dies In Dubai

Police said the boy may have climbed into the washing machine out of curiosity and got trapped inside

World | | Updated: December 13, 2018 17:27 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Trapped In Washing Machine Full Of Hot Water, 4-Year-Old Dies In Dubai

The child's uncle broke the machine's door to retrieve his body. (Representational)


Dubai: 

A four-year-old boy died after he got trapped in a washing machine filled with hot water at his house in Ajman, Dubai, police said.

The boy was with his grandmother and uncle at their family villa in Al Rawda when he sneaked his way into the laundry room. He got inside the front-load washing machine and closed its door, prompting the washer to run, the Khaleej Times reported on Thursday, citing police officials.

The boy may have climbed into the washing machine out of curiosity and got trapped inside, police said, adding that the machine soon started spinning.

The boy was found by his mother when she came to pick him up from his grandmother's house. His uncle had to break the door of the machine to retrieve the child's body.

The body was sent for autopsy and an investigation into the case was ongoing.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

locked in washing machinewashing machine

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Kamal NathLive TVTamil NewsHOP LiveLive Cricket ScoreEntertainment NewsPNR StatusTrain StatusAmazonFlipkart SaleIsha AmbaniKamal NathIndia vs AustraliaKapil SharmaIPL 2019Ashok Gehlot

................................ Advertisement ................................