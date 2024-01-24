Trans Man Found To Be 5 Months Pregnant While Transitioning In Italy: Report

Marco joins a rare group referred to as "seahorse dads." (representational)

A transgender man who had a breast removal surgery and was undergoing sex change procedure in Italy was found to be five months pregnant, reported New York Post. Marco, who is expected to go through with the pregnancy, joins a rare group referred to as "seahorse dads." It is believed to be the first such case in Italy.

The transperson had mastectomy (surgical breast removal) and was preparing for uterus removal (hysterectomy) when the pregnancy was discovered at a hospital in Rome, the report said.

La Republica, which first reported the medical case, stated that Marco will be the child's biological mother, but will be registered legally as the father.

Endocrinologist Dr Giulia Senofonte has warned that the foetus could be at risk and the (hormone) therapy should be suspended immediately.

"If the halting of the therapy is not immediate, there could be consequences, especially in the first trimester of pregnancy, which is an important time for the development of the baby's organs," she was quoted as saying.

She said hormone therapy blocks the menstrual cycle, but it does not act as a contraceptive. The person undergoing the therapy can continue to ovulate and runs the risk of pregnancy, according to her.

Those undergoing sex change can use contraceptives that are allowed during the therapy, she added.

Transgender men who carry babies are called "seahorse dads", a term derived from the fact that male seahorses carry and give birth to their offspring.