Watch: Mexico Plunges Into Complete Darkness As Total Solar Eclipse Hits

A rare total solar eclipse plunged the Pacific coast of Mexico into complete darkness at 11:07 am (1807 GMT).

The "path of totality," where the Moon completely obscures the Sun's light, will streak across Mexico and the United States, before returning to the ocean over Canada's Atlantic coast, in a celestial spectacle witnessed by tens of millions of people.

NASA tweeted saying: "We're getting our first views of the 2024 total solar #eclipse as its shadow makes landfall in Mazatlán, Mexico."

The next total solar eclipse that can be seen from a large part of North America won't come around until 2044.

Festivals, viewing parties, and even mass weddings are planned along the eclipse's "path of totality".

"A total solar eclipse is one of the most emotional events one can experience," Jane Rigby, the senior project scientist for the Webb space telescope, posted. "You're a part of the universe."

The eclipse offers a golden opportunity to study the Sun's corona, the outer layer of its atmosphere which is normally hidden by the blinding light of the surface.



