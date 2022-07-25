Elon Musk Reacts To Report Of Affair With Google Co-Founder's Wife

Elon Musk denied media report over an affair with Nicole Shanahan, wife of Google's Sergey Brin

Tesla boss Elon Musk today denied a media report that alleged he had an affair with the wife of Google co-founder and billionaire Sergey Brin.

"This is total bs. Sergey and I are friends and were at a party together last night! I've only seen Nicole twice in three years, both times with many other people around. Nothing romantic," Mr Musk tweeted, in reply to a report by the Wall Street Journal that said he allegedly had an affair with Mr Brin's wife, Nicole Shanahan.

Mr Musk and Mr Brin were close friends until the affair, the report said. Mr Brin had filed for divorce in January citing "irreconcilable differences," and claimed he and Ms Shanahan had been separated since December 15, 2021.