Top Ten Big Events To Watch Out For In 2018

Here are 10 major events to look forward to in 2018:February 9, South Korea: Start of the Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang against the backdrop of tensions with North Korea over its nuclear missile programme. The Games close on February 25.February 24, Cuba: Raul Castro steps aside as president, ending nearly six decades of Castro leadership on the island.March 18, Russia: Presidential election at which Vladimir Putin will seek a fourth term.May 15, Iraq: Legislative and provincial elections, the first since the defeat of the Islamic State in the country.May 19, Britain: Prince Harry marries US actress Meghan Markle at Windsor Castle.July 15, Russia: The final of football's 2018 World Cup, which opens on June 14 in Moscow.November 6, United States: Midterm elections, the first serious electoral test for President Donald Trump.December, at a date to be confirmed, Venezuela: Presidential election in the country, which is mired in political and economic crisis.December 3, Poland: Start of the COP24 environmental summit in Katowice, where key decisions are expected on the implementation of the Paris climate accords.December 23, Democratic Republic of Congo: Presidential election, two years after the expiry of the term of outgoing President Joseph Kabila.