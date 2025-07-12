Top Bangladeshi Economist Abul Barkat Arrested In Corruption Case

In what is widely being viewed as a case of government overreach and a targeted assault on civil society, renowned Bangladeshi economist and former chairman of Janata Bank, Abul Barkat, was arrested by the Detective Branch of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police in connection with a corruption case.

The arrest followed late-night searches at his residence and has raised alarm among rights activists and opposition voices ahead of national elections.

Barkat's daughter revealed the circumstances of his arrest, stating that more than 20 policemen showed up at his doorstep and arrested him.

Barkat, a respected academic who taught at Dhaka University for 40 years, has long been a prominent voice speaking out on the rights and vulnerabilities of minorities in Bangladesh, particularly the Hindu community.

He has also been an unflinching critic of radical Islam and the Jamaat-e-Islami, a group that has often faced accusations of violence and discrimination against religious minorities. Barkat has previously warned that there will be no Hindus left in Bangladesh in 30 years.

His arrest has sparked accusations that the interim government led by Muhammad Yunus is moving to silence dissenting voices and suppress critics ahead of the polls. Barkat is believed to have been targeted for his outspoken criticism of the regime, especially for calling out its failure to curb extremist elements and protect vulnerable communities.

