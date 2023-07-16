'Too Soon': Jack Dorsey After Mark Zuckerberg Sends Him Follow Request On Threads

Mr Dorsey had bashed Threads over the similarity it shares with Twitter.

Threads, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg's new social media app launched as a rival to Elon Musk's Twitter, has already secured 150 million downloads. On the app, people can post text and links and reply to or repost messages from others, much like the microblogging platform. Amid this, Twitter founder Jack Dorsey took a swipe at Mr Zuckerberg after the latter sent him a follow request on the new platform.

Taking to Twitter, Mr Dorsey posted a screenshot where one can see Mr Zuckerberg's follow request to him. "Too soon b," he wrote in the caption of the post.

Since being shared, his post has amassed over 1.4 million views and 18,000 likes.

"Block him jack," said a user.

"Interesting," said another person.

Another person wrote, "He's been real quiet after that 100M thread. Something up, or down?"

"Zuck got just 3M followers only on his own platform? LOL musk has 148M over here," pointed out another person.

"The salt being sprinkled between the social media OGs lately has been great entertainment," noted another person.

A few days ago, the Twitter founder also bashed Meta's product over the similarity it shares with the microblogging platform. He took to Twitter and said, "We wanted flying cars, instead we got 7 Twitter clones" in response to a post that pointed out that there are several social media networks which look similar to Twitter. The applications in the post included Meta's Threads, Twitter, Jack Dorsey's new platform Bluesky, Mastodon and Post News.

A user stated that Mr Dorsey made "two of the seven clones". The Twitter Founder replied that Bluesky and Nostr "are protocols that Twitter can build upon". He added that they "would remove some constraints and burden. Not competitive." He also said that BlueSky is a protocol that anyone can build upon. "Not a clone," he asserted.