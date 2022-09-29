Tom Hanks Writes First Novel Based on His Experiences, Says He Only Made Four Great Movies: Report

The actor also claims that the narrative of his novel is based on his own Hollywood experiences.

Tom Hanks, a two-time Oscar winner, has written his first novel. The 66-year-old actor, who is regarded as one of Hollywood's finest, claims that just a small number of the films he has produced in the past 30 years are truly exceptional, according to a report from the New York Post.

Over the course of his illustrious career, Tom Hanks acted in at least 85 movies, but he believes that only four of them were very decent, despite having an illustrious career as a lead character.

In an interview with People, the actor revealed that while promoting his upcoming book, "The Making of Another Major Motion Picture Masterpiece," which will be published in May 2023,

Based on an official synopsis, the book is about the movie industry and the production of a "colossal, star-studded, multimillion-dollar superhero action film and the humble comic book that inspired it," the outlet further said.

"Every character in the book does something I've experienced while making a movie, as well as discovered a philosophy or learned an important lesson. Even the foolish moments are some kind of stunt I've pulled or mistake I've survived, " Mr Hanks told the outlet.

According to the NY Post, the actor made his debut in the 1980s thanks to parts in Splash, The Burbs and Big for which he was nominated for an Oscar. But his life changed forever after he won his first Academy Award for "Philadelphia" in 1994.The next year, he won another Oscar for his work in "Forrest Gump."

According to Mr Hanks, who also penned the successful 2017 collection of short tales Uncommon Type, "Movie-making is incredibly hard work over a very long period of time that comprises so many joyous moments smacked up against an equal amount of thoughts of consciousness," People further said.



