To Get Trump's Attention, How His Family, Friends Wished Him On Birthday

Seventy-two years ago Thursday in a hospital in Queens, the baby who would grow up to be President Donald Trump was born. Trump has been known to make a yuuuge deal out of his birthday (past bashes have included elaborate cakes, 15-foot rockets and Pamela Anderson cameos), so it seems fitting that his friends and family would send him only the finest HBD greetings.

Donald Jr. gets bonus points for delivery: He went on his dad's very favorite show, "Fox & Friends," with his shout-out. "You're getting absolutely no presents," the eldest Trump kid informed his father, via the Fox News camera. "I figured five grandchildren is enough."

Ivanka Trump and Eric Trump, his second and third kids, respectively, posted old family pictures on social media to mark the moment. "Happy, happy birthday Dad! I love you very much," Ivanka wrote alongside a picture of herself as a little girl posing at a birthday party with her father. "Wishing you your best year yet!!!"

Eric leaned on exclamation marks, too. "Happy Birthday Dad! It is amazing how far we have all come! We are very proud of you and everything you have accomplished!" he posted, adding some American flag emoji for good measure and a montage of pics.

Vice President Mike Pence's wife, Karen, did the equivalent of that thing where you sign your spouse's name on a card. "Mike and I wish @POTUS Trump a very happy birthday today!" she tweeted.

Trump's Cabinet is always ready to make nice with the boss, so no surprise that some b-day love came from them. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's message was particularly effusive: "I'm humbled to serve under your leadership on behalf of our nation," he wrote.

But nothing yet from the first lady, we noticed. Not that we're necessarily expecting it, since the couple isn't big on social media PDA on big occasions: He didn't publicly wish her a happy birthday this year and similarly stayed social-media-silent on the subject of his wife on Valentine's Day, as well as the couple's anniversary. But Melania Trump last year did post what looked like a hand-calligraphed note on stationery embossed with the presidential seal that read "Happy Birthday Mr. President."