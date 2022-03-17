Time Magazine's Ukraine War Covers Highlight 'Resilience, Agony'

Ukraine war: The two covers released by Time Magazine for its double issue.

The Time Magazine has chosen the war in Ukraine as its theme for the cover. The photos of the Time cover was posted on the magazine's official Twitter handle along with the short description about why they were chosen.

Time will release a double edition for March 28-April 4 with two distinct themes - one shows the resilience of the people of that country and the other one highlights the agony.

"Together, these images are an expression of both the fortitude and agony of Ukraine," writes @efelsenthal of TIME's most recent covers https://t.co/y5mnnASLgipic.twitter.com/Agv5J5RRge — TIME (@TIME) March 17, 2022

The resilience cover has a photo of five-year-old Valeriia from Kryvyi Rih, which Time Magazine said is President Volodymyr Zelensky's hometown. The smiling child, supported by her fellow Ukrainians - appears as one of covers.

The photo, according to Time, was taken by a drone from above and turned into a giant cutout by artist JP. It was lifted by more than 100 Ukrainians on Freedom Avenue in Lviv.

In an article, Time Magazine's Editor-in-chief and CEO Edward Felsenthal explained the second cover photo, which has been clicked by Ukrainian photographer Maxim Dondyuk. He said it shows a mother and child being evacuated from Irpin by a Ukrainian soldier - on a day in which Russian forces blew up the railroad tracks on a key evacuation route.

He added that the magazine was printed on Wednesday (March 16), when Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky addressed the US Congress.

The Ukrainian leader issued an emotive appeal to US lawmakers for greater Western intervention against Russia for launching the attack.

Zelensky invoked Pearl Harbour, the 9/11 attacks and Martin Luther King Jr as he showed a video of the destruction inflicted on his cities by three weeks of Russian attacks.

He demanded the United States and its NATO allies impose a no-fly zone over Ukraine, so that "Russia would not be able to terrorise our free cities".