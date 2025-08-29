Princess Diana's Time Capsule Opened After 30 Years. Here's What Was Inside

Over 30 years after Princess Diana's death, a time capsule she left in a London hospital has been unearthed and opened. It's a little box, buried by the late Princess of Wales, who was also president of the Great Ormond Street Hospital for Children (GOSH) in London.

It was sealed in March 1991 under the Variety Club Building foundation at GOSH. The lead-lined wooden time capsule was discovered after the construction of a new children's cancer centre began, CNN reported.

What lay inside was a fascinating snapshot of early '90s life. According to a press release issued by GOSH on Wednesday, employees who were either born in 1991 or were already employed there that year, helped remove the capsule. It had a pocket-sized television, a Kylie Minogue CD, and some tree seeds.

Two children, Sylvia Foulkes and David Watson, who won a contest on the well-known children's television show "Blue Peter," chose the contents of the capsule, according to the report.

They contributed a Kylie Minogue 'Rhythm of Love' CD, a European passport, recycled paper, a pocket TV, selected British coins, a snowflake hologram, Kew Gardens tree seeds, and a solar-powered calculator. Letters from Foulkes and Watson, a current copy of the Times, and a picture of Diana were also included, as per PEOPLE.

The majority of the antiques came out fine despite being underground for decades. Many of the artefacts are still intact and reminiscent of a different technical era. Archivists noted that some items had minimal water damage.

Rochana Redkar, a Clinical Fellow in Paediatric Haematology Oncology and Bone Marrow Transplant Unit, who helped retrieve the capsule, said it was so lovely to be part of this event. "I had just joined GOSH six months before and I was so excited to be involved in the removal of the time capsule, which was buried the year I was born," Ms Redkar, who will work in the new cancer centre, said.

Janet Holmes, Senior Health Play Specialist, who was working at GOSH in 1991, said: "It brought back so many memories seeing the pocket TV in there - I had bought one for my husband back in the day, for when he had a break whilst driving his coach around the country. They were very expensive then!"

According to Jason Dawson, GOSH's executive director of Space and Place, who oversaw the capsule's opening and removal, it was "quite emotional... almost like connecting with memories of things that have been planted by a generation passed by."

Princess Diana served the hospital as its president from 1989 until she died in 1997. She made several visits, occasionally accompanied by her sons, Prince William and Prince Harry.

In 1872, Princess Alexandra, then the Princess of Wales, laid the foundation stone for the old hospital location. She also sealed a time capsule that included a picture of Queen Victoria and a copy of The Times. No one has ever located it. Following the completion of the new hospital renovations, GOSH intends to plant a new capsule.