Tim Cook And Mark Cuban Rely On These AI Tools To Save Time: "It's Changed My Life"

Apple CEO Tim Cook starts his day between 4 and 5 a.m. by checking his iPhone for emails and overnight sales reports. Given that he receives over 800 emails daily, including feedback from Apple customers, keeping up with them all is a challenge.

To manage this, Mr Cook, 64, uses Apple's latest AI tool, Apple Intelligence, which provides brief summaries of his emails. This feature automatically generates short overviews under each email in the Mail app, streamlining his inbox. "If I can save time here and there, it adds up over a day, a week, or a month," Mr Cook told the Wall Street Journal Magazine, adding, "It's changed my life. It really has."

Mr Cook isn't the only billionaire using AI to tackle an overflowing inbox. Entrepreneur and Shark Tank judge Mark Cuban also relies on AI for email management. Mr Cuban, who receives thousands of emails daily-many of them repetitive-uses Google's generative AI assistant and suggested replies in Gmail, calling it "the ultimate time-saving hack."

"It's reduced the need for me to write out routine replies," Mr Cuban told CNBC Make It. "I can spend 30 seconds evaluating its response and hit 'send' versus typing it all out myself." With AI handling his routine messages, Mr Cuban said he can dedicate more time to strategic tasks, enhancing his productivity and effectiveness as a leader.

“I'll use different generative AI tools to edit my kids' homework assignments for spelling and grammar mistakes, which has helped me a lot as a parent,” he added. “And to make sure they're not using AI to write their papers.”



