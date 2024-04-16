TikTok Star Kyle Marisa Roth Dies At 36, Announces Family

The cause of death was not revealed.

Popular TikToker Kyle Marisa Roth has died at 36, her family announced on Monday. The celebrity gossip influencer's mother Jacquie Cohen Roth in a LinkedIn post said, "My daughter Kyle has passed away. She touched some of your lives personally and some of your lives via her immense life on another platform."

She added, "Kyle loved and lived fiercely. Nothing makes sense now; we'll understand more in the next few days. Be kind to one another please."

In an Instagram post, Kyle's sister, Lindsay Roth, revealed that her sister died last week, and they are still trying to cope with the loss. She wrote, that we "are still processing and deciding how to celebrate and honour her life properly."

The cause of death was not revealed.

"I know she touched so many people with her humour, intelligence, beauty, gossip activism, athleticism and more - she had so many gifts," Lindsay Roth wrote.

"I am so sorry to those learning about this loss right now. Any prayers thoughts blessings or intentions for this soul's smooth transition are welcomed," she continued, adding that she would keep anyone in the loop regarding any memorials as they're planned.

"If anyone wants to connect about Kyle, I'm here to talk and share memories," she said.

"I am so sorry to those learning about this loss right now. Any prayers thoughts blessings or intentions for this soul's smooth transition are welcomed," she continued, adding that she would keep anyone in the loop regarding any memorials as they're planned.

"If anyone wants to connect about Kyle, I'm here to talk and share memories," she said.

Commenting on Lindsay Roth's post, actress Julie Fox wrote, "I know I never met Kyle in real life, but I felt like I knew her."

"I'm so devastated and have been crying ever since the news leaked on TikTok. I really hope she did it [sic] suffer and I hope she knew how much she touched our lives. She was a ray of sunshine and I will miss her deeply," she added.



