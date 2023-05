TikTok said on Tuesday its head of U.S. data security trust and safety, Eric Han, will leave the company.

TikTok said on Tuesday its head of U.S. data security trust and safety, Eric Han, will leave the company.

The news comes as TikTok faces calls from U.S. lawmakers to ban the popular short-form video app from the country over concerns about its Chinese ownership and protection of U.S. user data.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)