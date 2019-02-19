Three Children, Woman Found Dead With Gunshot Wounds In US

The police have asked neighbours with surveillance cameras to share clues. (Representational)

Three children and a woman were found dead with gunshot wounds at a house in rural northern Kent County in the US Midwestern state of Michigan on Monday afternoon.

The property is located in Solon Township, northwest of Cedar Springs, reports Xinhua news agency.

The Kent County Sheriff's Department said the kids were elementary school-aged and younger, but refused to provide further information, saying their identities are being confirmed, local media reported.

There was no threat to the public, and the authorities did not believe a shooter was on the loose, said Sheriff Michelle LaJoye-Young.

Investigators are evaluating the scene, gathering forensic evidence and interviewing people who discovered the bodies.

The police have asked neighbours with surveillance cameras pointed toward the property to share clues with the sheriff's department.