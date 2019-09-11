Three Australians Detained In Iran, Say Officials

The incident is latest in a series of Westerners to be seized by authorities in Iran. (Representational)

The Australian government on Wednesday said three citizens had been detained in Iran, the latest in a series of Westerners to be seized by authorities in Tehran.

"The Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade is providing consular assistance to the families of three Australians detained in Iran," a spokesperson told AFP.

"Due to our privacy obligations, we will not comment further."

