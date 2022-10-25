Indian-Canadians Celebrate Diwali On Cruise In Toronto

India's Consul General in Toronto Apoorva Srivastava presided over the Diwali gala.

Thousands of Indian-Canadians gathered at the harbourfront on Lake Ontario shores in Canada to celebrate Diwali with music symphonies and a cruise ride.

Canada India Foundation in collaboration with Sunray group and Indo-Canada Arts Council organized the Diwali event in Toronto.

A firework event was also scheduled but it was dropped after some suspicious explosive material was found next to Toronto Island airport.

India's Consul General in Toronto Apoorva Srivastava presided over the gala.

"We have been thinking to bring Diwali somewhere mainstream like Harbourfront and this happened. I am really really delighted. The celebrations are happening on boats. It is a very unique idea," she said.

Canada India foundation's executives Ritesh Malick and Satish Thakkur greeted the community.

"Proud feeling today just to see you all here, seeing the bhangra, and dhol tasha in downtown Toronto for Diwali celebrations. The community should be so proud of this. In times to come, all celebrations get bigger and bigger," said Mr Malick.

Mr Thakkur said, "Diwali symbolizes the spirit of giving. We are very proud that in Canada our community has always risen to give back during Diwali. There are many charitable events taking place on the occasion of Diwali."

Hindu Forum Canada also mobilized the community to participate in this mainstream Diwali event. The Indian flag was hoisted on a cruise where everyone chanted 'Vande Mataram' and 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai'.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)