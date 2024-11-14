This US County Switched To 32-Hour Workweek Last Year. Here Are The Results

Amid the ongoing discussion over work-life balance globally, the San Juan county in Washington has reported an 85.5% spike in job applications, with open positions getting filled 23.75% faster after it shifted to the 32-hour workweek last year.

The officials released a report on the key findings on Tuesday, detailing a host of positive outcomes it has witnessed from recruiting new people to retention and employee happiness, CNN reported.

The report suggests the separation rate -- employees quitting or retiring -- has dropped by 48% and 84% of employees have said their work-life balance was better. San Juan is a small network of islands located north of Seattle.

Earlier, the union of workers employed by the county was negotiating a raise for the employees, but the 'cash-strapped' administration was in no position to afford a hike beyond a small amount.

Instead, they agreed upon the 32-hour workweek strategy, wherein the employees could retain their full-time positions with certain benefits and also enjoy reduced work hours as well as schedule flexibility.

It has helped the county save over $975,000 compared to what it would have if it had gone ahead accepting the union's pay hike demands.

County Manager Jessica Hudson said that there are lots of methods to provide employee benefits. “As long as you're open to different solutions, you might find a different way of doing things that allows you to keep wonderful talented employees, even if it's not a direct pay raise," CNN quoted Hudson as saying.

How 32-hour workweek works

Departments across the county have implemented this schedule depending on their requirements, with some shortening the schedules to remain open for just four days a week.

Hudson noted they witnessed a "little bit of culture shock" during the first six months of the workweek as people tried to settle into the new norm.

"But now that we're hitting a one-year mark, while there's still a little bit of confusion, most people are not mad. They understand that this is really a benefit for their fellow community members who want to continue to live and work in the islands. It's kind of becoming a new normal," she added.