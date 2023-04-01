'This P**** Grabbed Back': Adult Film Star Hails Donald Trump Indictment

Donald Trump is the first US President (former or serving) to be indicted for a crime. (Representational)

Adult actress Stormy Daniels has said that she isn't “scared” of former US President Donald Trump, who has been indicted over hush money payments to avoid a scandal ahead of the 2016 US election.

Speaking to the British daily The Times, Stormy Daniels said that Donald Trump can't be “scarier with clothes on”.

“I have seen him naked. There's no way he could be scarier with his clothes on,” she was quoted as saying, when asked about the possibility of having to testify against him.

Referring to the US Capitol attack, Stormy Daniels added, “He [Donald Trump] has already gotten away with inciting a riot, and causing death and destruction.”

The adult film star noted that what follows may cause mixed reactions. “Whatever the outcome is, it's going to cause violence, and there's going to be injuries and death…There's the potential for a lot of good to come from this. But either way, a lot of bad is going to come from it, too,” she was quoted as saying.

Stormy Daniels also stated that at times she “regrets” her decision of going public with her accusations against Donald Trump and the subsequent backlash. The former president was indicted by a US jury on charges of fraud on Thursday.

“It's vindication. But it's bittersweet. He has done so much worse that he should have been taken down [for] before. I am fully aware of the insanity of it being a porn star. But it's also poetic. This p**** grabbed back,” she said.

After Donald Trump's indictment, Stormy Daniels' lawyer, Clark Brewster, said that "no one is above the law."

Welcoming the decision, he wrote on Twitter, “The indictment of Donald Trump is no cause for joy. The hard work and conscientiousness of the grand jurors must be respected. Now let truth and justice prevail. No one is above the law.”

The case dates back to 2006 when Donald Trump met Stormy Daniels at a celebrity golf tournament in Lake Tahoe, US. Ahead of the 2016 US Presidential elections, the actress received over a hundred thousand dollars as "hush money" regarding the 2006 encounter.