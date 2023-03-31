Who Is Stormy Daniels, The Porn Star Accusing Trump Of Hush Payments

Stormy Daniels is an adult actress whose legal name is Stephanie Gregory Clifford.

According to her, she met Donald Trump during a golf tournament in July 2006 and the two had what Stormy Daniels said: “may have been the least impressive sex id ever had”. She made the claims in her book “Full Disclosure”.

Stormy Daniels has a daughter and got married for the fourth time last year to adult film actor Barrett Blade. She grew up in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, and started working at strip clubs during high school to support herself financially, according to The Guardian.

The adult star was raised by her mother after her parents got divorced. Stormy Daniels, in her 2018 memoir, wrote that she was neglected by her family and was sexually abused at the age of nine by an older man, reported Al Jazeera. In 2009, Stormy Daniels announced her plans to contest the Louisiana Senate seat in the 2010 US Senate election.