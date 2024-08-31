US Millionaire, Who Died By Suicide, Owed $34 Million With $8,000 In Bank

Brandon Miller was found unresponsive in his car last month

A high-profile New York real estate developer, who died by suicide last month, was almost $34 million in debt and had just $8,000 in his bank account. Despite being in secret debt, Brandon Miller and his influencer wife, Candace, were known for flaunting his high-profile lifestyle on social media.



A report in The Real Deal highlighted that Brandon Miller, 43, was in more dire financial straits than was initially thought at the time of his death on July 3.



On his wife's now-defunct lifestyle blog 'Mama + Tata,' Miller often showcased a fairy-tale lifestyle, portraying himself as a lucky head of an idyllic upper-crust family, The New York Post reported.



However, new facts reveal the family was living way beyond their means in reality and was in massive debt.



According to a bond petition filed by Candice in a surrogate's court, around $11.5 million of Miller's debt was from mortgages on his Hamptons estate.



The property at 25 Cobb Isle Road in the Water Mill was put on the market at an asking price of $15.5 million earlier this month.



The family had four outstanding loans on the property. This includes $800,000 from lender Titan Capital, who earlier sued Candice Miller over missed mortgage payments. Besides this, he owed the company another $2 million on the property, besides having loans from UBS and Stevens Financial Group, The Real Deal reported.



The real estate developer's largest outstanding debt was an unsecured $11.3 million loan from a Chicago-based bank. He owned an additional $6.1 million on an unsecured loan from Donald Jaffe.



Jaffe funded Miller as well as his father, Michael Miller, on multiple projects. In 2019, he sued Brandon Miller over the unpaid balance on the loan and has yet to receive his money.



That's not all. Miller even had unpaid debts of more than $300,000 to American Express and $266,000 to the Funding Club, a cash advance lender based in Brooklyn.



A few weeks ago, he was found unresponsive in his car inside the garage of his 4,300-square-foot Hamptons home. Soon, he was taken to the Stony Brook Southampton Hospital, where he passed away a few days later.