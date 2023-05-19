This Major Tourist Spot In Paris Is Shutting Down For 5 Years. Here's Why

The building will go through major maintenance and development work.

One of the most famous tourist attractions in Paris, Pompidou Centre, is closing its doors to the public for five years as it undergoes enormous renovations, as per a report in CNN. The well-known cultural centre, which houses galleries, a library and a restaurant inside its facade of pipes and conduits, will be closed from 2025 to 2030 for maintenance and construction works, according to officials. The extraordinary structure received over three million visitors last year and is home to the largest modern art exhibition in Europe, which features more than 1,20,000 pieces.

The building will go through major maintenance and development work, including removal of the facades and the strengthening of fire security, access to specially-abled and energy efficiency. The modernisation, which is expected to cost 260 million euros, was unveiled earlier this month by France's Minister of Culture, Rima Abdul Malak. He claimed that the project will "perpetuate its survival."

Initially, the closure of the structure was planned to begin in September 2023. However, it has been delayed until after the Summer Olympics, which are scheduled to be held in Paris in 2024.

As per Independent, a brand-new 1,500 square metre terrace with views of the city's west will be one of the renovation's highlights. Additionally, the repair will assist in a 60 per cent reduction in the centre's energy costs. The Public Information Library and other areas of the building will be temporarily relocated, while the Institute for Research and Coordination in Acoustics/Music will "continue to welcome the public" throughout the year. The museum's artworks will go on display in a number of locations in Paris, the rest of France, the United States and South Korea.

The Pompidou Centre's President Laurent Le Bon told CNN that the repair works aim to "reinvent the 'original utopia' of the Centre Pompidou while responding to the cultural, societal and environmental challenges of the coming years." He also emphasised that the renovation will also focus on improving sustainability as the building is "probably one of the most energy-consuming buildings in France."