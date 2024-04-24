This Luxury Superyacht For ''Visionary Billionaires'' Can Remain Under Water For 4 Weeks

The widely reported price estimate for the Migaloo M5 is about $2 billion.

A company in Austria is developing a huge, submersible luxury superyacht intended for ''visionary billionaires'', the New York Post reported. Migaloo has revealed its ambitious plans for what it claims will be the ''world's only private submersible superyacht,'' offering ''a not-yet-existing alternative to large privately owned surface vessels.''

This submarine, Migaloo M5, would measure 165.8 meters in length and 23 meters across at its widest point, with a range of around 15,000 kilometres and a speed of up to 20 knots when surfaced (or 12 knots when underwater). It will be equipped to hold 20 passengers and 40 crew members, dive to a depth of 820 feet (250 metres), and stay submerged for four weeks.

Customisation for customers is also available. Migaloo says, ''The wished dimensions of the submarine-yacht hybrid, the exterior styling and the interior design are up to the owners' preferences.”

As per the company website, the yacht will include a helipad, a swimming pool and spa, a gym, an art gallery cinema, and a party area with a DJ booth, along with plenty of spaces to lounge or dine. There will also be optional extras including a hot air balloon and underwater shark-feeding station.

The company has also partnered with US security experts SAFE and promises a level of protection that ''even James Bond would envy.''

''In a world filled with uncertainties, MIGALOO Private Submersible Fortresses redefine preparedness, making them the ultimate solution for any protection scenarios, for submerged travelling to safe areas or in case of any other catastrophic events.MIGALOO's partner SAFE describes a Private Submersible Superyacht as the epitome of security, autonomy, self-reliance and an embodiment of absolute freedom. MIGALOO Private Submersible Fortresses are more than a means of escape; they are a symbol of resilience and preparedness,'' a note on the website reads.

Migaloo CEO and founder Christian Gumpold told The Times, “Our target group are visionary billionaires with or without existing superyacht experience who have extraordinary demands for exclusivity, safety, adventure…''

As for the price, Mr Gumpold said, ''There is no estimated cost as every project is fully custom designed according to the owner's wishes and preferences. As superyacht project sums are typical several hundred millions euros, a private submersible superyacht would be within this price range.''

However, the widely reported estimate for the Migaloo M5 is about $2 billion.