This Is The World's Shortest Flight, It Lasts Only 1.5 Minutes

While most of us think of flights as long-haul journeys, there's a tiny Scottish flight that takes just one and a half minutes to complete its journey. Operated by Loganair, the flight connects the Orkney islands of Westray and Papa Westray.

This quick hop is so short that the actual flying time is often less than a minute! It's faster than many flights take to reach cruising altitude. In fact, the record for the fastest flight is 53 seconds, set by pilot Stuart Linklater, the Mirror reported.

The flight covers a distance of about 1.7 miles across the water, which is roughly the same length as the runway at Edinburgh Airport, the capital of Scotland. The flights are combined with routes to Kirkwall, forming a small triangle.

The airline uses Britten-Norman BN2B-26 Islander aircraft, which have 10 passenger seats. Passengers in the front row can even watch the pilot in action.

Papa Westray, with its 70 inhabitants, relies on this flight for essential connections to the mainland. In recent years, it has become a popular destination for tourists seeking a unique and brief travel experience.

Beyond its brevity, this flight offers a glimpse into a slower pace of life. The Orkney Islands, with their rugged landscapes and rich history, provide a stark contrast to the bustling metropolises of the world.

The flight's passengers, whether locals or tourists are likely to be struck by the beauty of the islands and the simplicity of their lives. The journey may be short, but the memories it creates can last a lifetime.

