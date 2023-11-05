This Futuristic Supersonic Plane Could Revolutionise Air Travel. Here's How

Sky OV would be able to reach a top speed of Mach 1.5, around 1,150mph

Barcelona-based designer Oscar Vinals has envisioned a new Supersonic plane that might revolutionise air travel. The spaceship-like aircraft that looks like something straight out of a sci-fi film promises to be the next generation of commercial travel. Notably, the aircraft named Sky OV is a concept plane based on the future evolution of the new kind of airplane engines with bladeless turbojet engines, as per the designer.

It would be able to transport up to 300 passengers in very comfortable conditions, with a multi-configuration space and all kinds of commodities and luxury devices. Sky OV would be able to reach a top speed of Mach 1.5, around 1,150mph, capable of covering long distances with a very low hydrogen fuel consumption, and zero emissions.

Mr. Vinals shared pictures of what these planes would look like. ''The next generation of commercial airplanes could be radically "disruptive" than current airplanes... fuselages, engines, power sources, and other aviation systems, that today look like Sci-fi would be real,'' he wrote on Instagram along with pictures.

See the pics here:

According to a description on his website, these future airplane's engines will be lighter, quieter, and more efficient.

''The experience of flying would be considerably different than today, with more space, special commodities, all kinds of luxuries... etc. Our aircraft design research focuses on these enabling technologies and their application to future flight concepts is full of amazing innovations,'' it read.

Moreover, the plane's wings would fold when the aircraft stays at the airport in order to reduce the space that it would need to remain parked waiting for the next departure.

Earlier, the designer came up with a conceptual plane that would be able to fly passengers from New York City to London in just 80 minutes. Dubbed the Hyper Sting, the conceptual plane would be nearly twice as large and travel twice as fast as the world's last commercial supersonic jet, Concorde, New York Post reported.