This CEO Offers Jobs To Anti-Israel Protesters, Hails Their 'Moral Courage'

Andrew Dudum, CEO of Hims, shared a link to current openings.

The CEO of a company specialising in treatments for male hair loss and erectile dysfunction has expressed his interest in hiring students involved in anti-Israel protests on college campuses.

Andrew Dudum, the CEO of Hims, a telehealth and online pharmacy renowned for its advertising campaigns in the New York City subway, has extended an invitation to these protesters to consider applying for current job openings within his company.

Dudum, who is of Palestinian descent, shared a link to available positions and encouraged student protesters supporting Palestinians in Gaza to explore employment opportunities within Hims.

"Moral courage > college degree, If you're currently protesting against the genocide of the Palestinian people and for your university's divestment from Israel, keep going. It's working. There are plenty of companies and CEOs eager to hire you, regardless of university discipline," he wrote on social media.

Moral courage > College degree



If you're currently protesting against the genocide of the Palestinian people & for your university's divestment from Israel, keep going. It's working.



There are plenty of companies & CEOs eager to hire you, regardless of university discipline.… — andrewdudum (@AndrewDudum) May 1, 2024

A nationwide dispute has erupted between students and administrators across various universities in the United States following anti-war protests, originally sparked at Columbia University.

Over the past fortnight, the unrest has seen over 2,000 protesters detained at institutions such as the University of Texas at Austin, the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, and California State Polytechnic University at Humboldt.

The demonstrators are rallying against the casualties of war and advocating for universities to dissociate from corporations involved in supporting Israel's military operations in Gaza.

This conflict has raised questions about the boundaries of free speech on college campuses and the responsibilities of academic institutions in global political affairs.